Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meet Group (MEET) Share Price

News stories about Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0159369947457 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MEET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Meet Group ( NASDAQ:MEET ) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 311,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The firm has a market cap of $205.72, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

