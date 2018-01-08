Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Paragon Commercial (PBNC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Paragon Commercial (NASDAQ:PBNC) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paragon Commercial earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 44.4518619927041 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Paragon Commercial (NASDAQ:PBNC) opened at $53.97 on Monday. Paragon Commercial has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.70, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paragon Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Paragon Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Paragon Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Paragon Commercial

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

