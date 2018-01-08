F5 Networks (FFIV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $157.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ FFIV) traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.18. 848,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,475. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $8,740.00, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $1,871,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,573.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $205,457.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,004.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,345 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 23.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

