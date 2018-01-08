Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Leerink Swann increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Friday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Exelixis had a return on equity of 105.47% and a net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at $31.62 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/exelixis-inc-exel-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-45-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.