Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of Starbucks Co. ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) opened at $59.61 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $84,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 53.34%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $3,214,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,662.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Mutty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock valued at $28,559,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

