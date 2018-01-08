Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ CAKE ) traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 661,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,200. The company has a market cap of $2,298.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 54.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,504,000 after acquiring an additional 869,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 750.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 512,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $25,369,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 207.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 734,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 495,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $353,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $103,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert Simon purchased 25,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

