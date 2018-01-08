Entegris (ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.57

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 616600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Get Entegris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4,640.00, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.30 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Corey Rucci sold 3,528 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $115,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $666,592. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Entegris (ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.57” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/entegris-entg-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-33-57.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.