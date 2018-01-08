Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stake Lessened by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,356,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,263,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.52 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co ( NYSE:LLY ) traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 796,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,925. Eli Lilly and Co has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94,300.00, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In related news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $3,152,895.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $167,591.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,041,236. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

