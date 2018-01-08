Drillisch (DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group set a €71.00 ($84.52) target price on Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($78.57) target price on Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drillisch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.65 ($75.77).
Shares of Drillisch (DRI) opened at €70.15 ($83.51) on Thursday. Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of €70.15 ($83.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $12,400.00 and a P/E ratio of 62.63.
Drillisch Company Profile
Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and mobile virtual network services in Germany. The company operates through Online, Offline, and Miscellaneous/Holding segments. It offers mobile voice and data services. The company also provides custom software solutions, maintenance and support services, and holding and mobile services.
