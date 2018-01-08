Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 13,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group ( DPS ) traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. 1,036,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,750. The firm has a market cap of $17,241.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $99.47.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

