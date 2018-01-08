Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.38 Million Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,065 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 636,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $46,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,802,340 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $270,937,000 after buying an additional 135,991 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 56.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,311 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 707,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc ( NYSE DKS ) opened at $31.03 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

