Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 3,509 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,509 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $726,819.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ DHIL) opened at $207.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $182.50 and a one year high of $219.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 31.76%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

