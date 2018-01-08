Deutsche Bank Boosts Prudential (PRU) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.74) to GBX 2,050 ($27.41) in a research report released on Thursday. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,015 ($26.94) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,040 ($27.28) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,092 ($27.97) to GBX 2,166 ($28.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,725 ($23.06) to GBX 1,790 ($23.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,023.63 ($27.06).

Prudential (LON PRU) opened at GBX 1,921 ($25.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.33. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,524 ($20.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,934 ($25.86).

In other Prudential news, insider Anne Richards acquired 21,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,833 ($24.51) per share, with a total value of £392,408.64 ($524,680.63). Also, insider David J. A. Law acquired 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,837 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of £39,715.94 ($53,103.28). Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $43,249,118 in the last three months.

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

