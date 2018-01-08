Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 174,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,596 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 148,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72,220.00, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/dearborn-partners-llc-sells-10350-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.