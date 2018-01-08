DDR Corp (DDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

DDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DDR in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in DDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,623,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DDR during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DDR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,161,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DDR by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,226,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 33.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 937,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

DDR ( NYSE DDR ) opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3,249.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. DDR has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.58 million. DDR had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DDR will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. DDR’s payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

