DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $347,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $246,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $103,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,601,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,226,000 after acquiring an additional 742,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.
In other DCP Midstream news, insider Don Baldridge acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent L. Backes acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $950,000. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.
