DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Shares of DCP Midstream ( NYSE DCP ) opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,490.00, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.10. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $347,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $246,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $103,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $32,601,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,226,000 after acquiring an additional 742,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DCP Midstream news, insider Don Baldridge acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent L. Backes acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $950,000. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/dcp-midstream-lp-dcp-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-0-94-per-share-us-capital-advisors-forecasts.html.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.