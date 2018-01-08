DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM ) traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $80.01. 180,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,000. The company has a market cap of $1,346.82, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 740.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 41.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $108,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 35.41%.

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels.

