Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $272,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $706,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $637,025.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 797,166 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,056 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $874.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.38. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $610.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

