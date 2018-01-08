Csenge Advisory Group Invests $444,000 in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,046.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.58, for a total value of $3,974,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.57, for a total value of $12,499,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $37,877,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,084.59 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.04.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) opened at $1,102.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $768,620.00, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $790.52 and a twelve month high of $1,104.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.31 by $1.26. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

