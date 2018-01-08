Critical Survey: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) vs. Azul (AZUL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Azul 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.28%. Azul has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is more favorable than Azul.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Azul’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes $2.85 billion 0.59 $243.58 million $0.17 56.69 Azul $1.91 billion 4.19 -$36.21 million N/A N/A

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -0.05% N/A -0.06% Azul N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Azul beats Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline company. The Company focuses on carrying passengers to over 60 destinations, approximately 50 in Brazil and 10 in South America and the Caribbean. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 120 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Company operates through two segments: Air transportation and Loyalty program. The Air transportation segment operations originate from its subsidiary Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GLA) for the provision of air transportation services. Its operations also include cargo operations and excess baggage. The Loyalty program segment operations are represented by SMILES coalition loyalty program, which enables clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide.

About Azul

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others. In addition, its air network comprises international routes to the Unites States, Europe and other Latin American countries. The Company also offers Azul Cargo Express, a scheduled cargo transport service with airport-to-airport and door-to-door delivery. It owns a number of subsidiaries, such as Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA and Tudo Azul SA.

