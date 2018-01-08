Critical Analysis: Ecolab (ECL) vs. Chemtura (CHMT)

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) and Chemtura (NYSE:CHMT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecolab and Chemtura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab $13.15 billion 3.01 $1.23 billion $4.45 30.83 Chemtura N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -176.32

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than Chemtura. Chemtura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecolab and Chemtura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab 9.67% 19.05% 6.97% Chemtura 5.71% 9.00% 4.02%

Dividends

Ecolab pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chemtura does not pay a dividend. Ecolab pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecolab has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecolab and Chemtura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab 0 10 6 0 2.38 Chemtura 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecolab currently has a consensus target price of $136.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Ecolab’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecolab is more favorable than Chemtura.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Ecolab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Chemtura shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ecolab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Chemtura shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecolab beats Chemtura on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries. Its segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. Its Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. Its Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units. The Global Energy segment provides on-site and technology-driven solutions to the global drilling, oil and gas production, refining, and petrochemical industries. The Company’s Other segment consists of the Pest Elimination operating units.

About Chemtura

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products. The Industrial Performance Products segment manufactures and markets lubricant additive components, synthetic lubricant base-stocks, synthetic finished fluids, calcium sulfonate specialty greases and phosphate and polyester based fluids, and is also engaged in the development and production of hot cast elastomer pre-polymers. The Industrial Engineered Products segment develops and manufactures bromine and bromine-based products and organometallic compounds. The Company operates in a range of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, lubricants, packaging and transportation.

