Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News stories about Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Craft Brew Alliance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9703833747389 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BREW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

