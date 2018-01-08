Contrasting Symetra Financial (SYA) and Metlife (MET)

Symetra Financial (NYSE: SYA) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Symetra Financial and Metlife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symetra Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Metlife 1 8 6 1 2.44

Metlife has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Metlife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metlife is more favorable than Symetra Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symetra Financial and Metlife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symetra Financial N/A N/A N/A $1.36 23.54 Metlife $63.48 billion 0.86 $800.00 million $0.46 112.70

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than Symetra Financial. Symetra Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Symetra Financial and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symetra Financial 3.63% 2.50% 0.23% Metlife -0.75% 8.81% 0.67%

Dividends

Symetra Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Symetra Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 347.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Symetra Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Metlife has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metlife beats Symetra Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Symetra Financial Company Profile

Symetra Financial Corporation is a financial services company in the life insurance industry. The Company’s products are distributed domestically in all states and the District of Columbia through benefits consultants, financial institutions, broker-dealers and independent agents and advisers. It has three divisions: Benefits Division, Retirement Division and Individual Life Division. The Company’s Benefits Division provides medical stop-loss insurance, group life and disability income (DI) insurance, and limited benefit medical insurance as its principal products. The Company’s Retirement Division provides products that help its customers prepare for retirement and includes the Deferred Annuities and Income Annuities segments. The Company’s Individual Life division sells life insurance products.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses. Its Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance.

