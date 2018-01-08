Contrasting Enlink Midstream (XTXI) and Its Peers

Enlink Midstream (NASDAQ: XTXI) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enlink Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enlink Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlink Midstream N/A N/A N/A Enlink Midstream Competitors -1.26% 3.58% 1.77%

This table compares Enlink Midstream and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlink Midstream N/A N/A -72.31 Enlink Midstream Competitors $40.29 billion $685.91 million 258.88

Enlink Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlink Midstream. Enlink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlink Midstream and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlink Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlink Midstream Competitors 394 1911 2532 120 2.48

As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Enlink Midstream’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlink Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlink Midstream peers beat Enlink Midstream on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Enlink Midstream Company Profile

Enlink Midstream Partners, L.P. is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company connects the wells of natural gas producers in the geographic areas of its gathering systems in order to gather for a fee or purchase the gas production, processes natural gas for the removal of NGLs, transports natural gas and NGLs and ultimately provides natural gas and NGLs to a variety of markets. In addition, it purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers not connected to its gathering systems for resale and markets natural gas and NGLs on behalf of producers for a fee. Its partnership interests consist of 19.7% limited partner interest in Crosstex Energy, L.P. (the Partnership), as of December 31, 2012, and 100% ownership interest in Crosstex Energy GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, which owns a 2.0% general partner interest and all of the distribution rights in the Partnership.

