Comparing Chemtura (CHMT) & Terravia (TVIAQ)

Chemtura (NYSE: CHMT) and Terravia (OTCMKTS:TVIAQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Chemtura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Terravia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chemtura shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Terravia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chemtura and Terravia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtura N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -176.32 Terravia $18.48 million 0.01 -$101.55 million ($1.14) 0.00

Chemtura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terravia. Chemtura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terravia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chemtura and Terravia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtura 0 0 0 0 N/A Terravia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Terravia has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59,900.00%. Given Terravia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terravia is more favorable than Chemtura.

Profitability

This table compares Chemtura and Terravia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtura 5.71% 9.00% 4.02% Terravia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemtura beats Terravia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemtura Company Profile

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products. The Industrial Performance Products segment manufactures and markets lubricant additive components, synthetic lubricant base-stocks, synthetic finished fluids, calcium sulfonate specialty greases and phosphate and polyester based fluids, and is also engaged in the development and production of hot cast elastomer pre-polymers. The Industrial Engineered Products segment develops and manufactures bromine and bromine-based products and organometallic compounds. The Company operates in a range of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, lubricants, packaging and transportation.

Terravia Company Profile

Solazyme, Inc. creates renewable oils and bioproducts. The Company’s technology uses microalgae in an industrial fermentation process to transform a range of plant-based sugars into triglyceride oils and other bioproducts. The Company offers Algenist, a skin and personal care product available at Sephora S.A. and its affiliates, QVC, Inc., SpaceNK Limited, select Nordstrom stores and ULTA Beauty. It offers intermediates/ingredients, such as Tailored oils, powdered oils, and other closely related products targeted at customers in the industrial products, food products and personal care products markets. The Company’s commercial focus is to sell oils, encapsulated oils and whole algal powdered products to companies that use them as intermediates and ingredients.

