Comparing Aviv REIT (AVIV) & Its Peers

Aviv REIT (NYSE: AVIV) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aviv REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aviv REIT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aviv REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviv REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviv REIT Competitors 147 769 688 12 2.35

As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Aviv REIT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aviv REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviv REIT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aviv REIT N/A N/A 48.91 Aviv REIT Competitors $812.10 million $208.81 million 193.34

Aviv REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aviv REIT. Aviv REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aviv REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviv REIT 25.04% 6.86% 2.80% Aviv REIT Competitors 35.60% 7.69% 3.77%

Summary

Aviv REIT rivals beat Aviv REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Aviv REIT Company Profile

Aviv REIT, Inc. (AVIV) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investments in healthcare properties, consisting primarily of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and other healthcare properties located in the United States. It specializes in the ownership and triple-net leasing of post-acute and long-term care SNFs. Its leases include rent escalation provisions. The Company is the general partner of Aviv Healthcare Properties Limited Partnership. Its portfolio consists of approximately 346 properties, comprising 285 skilled nursing facilities, 35 assisted living facilities, 14 traumatic brain injury facilities, two long-term acute care hospitals, one neuro hospital, two independent living facilities, two medical office buildings, and five land parcels for development, with approximately 29,646 beds in 30 states triple-net leased to 37 operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviv REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviv REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.