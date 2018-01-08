Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9010904420578 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 218,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,592. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,365.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

