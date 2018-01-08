Collectors Universe (CLCT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Collectors Universe earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4533643225329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Collectors Universe (CLCT) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $252.64, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, President David G. Hall sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $171,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 423,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David G. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 423,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,618.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles.

