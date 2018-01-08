Cogint (COGT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cogint earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9259387053678 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cogint alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Cogint in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Cogint ( COGT ) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 613,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.20. Cogint has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Cogint had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cogint will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Brauser purchased 7,500 shares of Cogint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,571.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Cogint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,237 shares of company stock valued at $279,326. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/cogint-cogt-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-08.html.

About Cogint

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.