Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ COKE) traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,350. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 12-month low of $162.30 and a 12-month high of $249.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.27, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

