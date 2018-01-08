Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Friday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.06). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 947.47% and a negative return on equity of 122.06%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) opened at $66.49 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $3,259.00, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $907,200. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

