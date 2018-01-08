Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $8.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. It should also gain from major supply deals and an expected rise in steel demand in the United States. The company is also expected to benefit from its pellet supply contracts with its U.S. iron ore customers which will help it to mitigate the impact of fluctuation in seaborne iron ore pricing.”

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF ) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,631,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,400.00, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,963,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,860,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 306,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,297,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,977,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 717,021 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/cleveland-cliffs-clf-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.