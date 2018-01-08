Clearfield (CLFD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7838211341863 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clearfield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,525. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.19, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

