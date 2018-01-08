Cinemark (CNK) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) received a $38.00 target price from investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark (NYSE CNK) opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,979.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Cinemark had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $710.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell sold 174,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $6,411,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,019,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Owens sold 9,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $331,668.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,820 shares of company stock worth $17,672,093. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/cinemark-cnk-given-a-38-00-price-target-by-wedbush-analysts.html.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.