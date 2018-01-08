Childrens Place (PLCE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. Childrens Place also updated its FY18 guidance to $7.83-7.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.17.

Childrens Place (PLCE) traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.60. 153,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,973. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $2,500.00, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Childrens Place had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

