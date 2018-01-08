Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,811,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 563,837 shares during the period. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners makes up 3.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners worth $146,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP ( NYSE:DM ) opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,115.53, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.86 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, formerly Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. The Company’s segments include Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and storage, and Corporate and Other.

