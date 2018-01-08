Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ CKPT ) opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The Company is engaged in developing a portfolio of human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies.

