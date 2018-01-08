Charter Financial (CHFN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Charter Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th.

Get Charter Financial alerts:

Shares of Charter Financial (NASDAQ CHFN) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150. Charter Financial has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $272.84, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Charter Financial news, insider Lee Washam sold 17,400 shares of Charter Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Financial during the third quarter worth $294,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Financial during the third quarter worth $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Charter Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Financial during the second quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/charter-financial-chfn-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Charter Financial

Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for CharterBank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans and investment securities, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.