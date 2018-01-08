Celgene (CELG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion.Celgene also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $103.58. 9,090,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,000. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81,550.00, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CELG. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 78.7% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 29.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 65.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

