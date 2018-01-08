Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.75 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,050. The stock has a market cap of $14,500.00, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $128.32.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider David S. Reynolds sold 4,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $436,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,019 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $873,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,989 shares of company stock worth $2,059,320 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, formerly CBOE Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. It offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, United States and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index).

