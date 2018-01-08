Carrefour (CA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.64) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.67) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.45) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.70 ($17.50) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.94 ($21.36).

Carrefour (CA) opened at €17.97 ($21.39) on Monday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.42) and a 52 week high of €24.08 ($28.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $13,920.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

