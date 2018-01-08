Capital One Financial (COF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry in the last six months. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings only in two of the trailing four quarters. A solid liquidity position and strength in the credit card and online banking businesses position it well for long term growth. The acquisition of Cabela's credit card portfolio further supports the company's prospects. Further, its efficient capital deployment activities should continue to boost investor confidence. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating asset quality will likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure in the near term.”

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.95.

Shares of Capital One Financial ( COF ) traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.43. 2,058,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,675. The company has a market cap of $48,920.00, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $298,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 156,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $15,627,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,921,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,921 shares of company stock valued at $41,615,891. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/capital-one-financial-cof-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.