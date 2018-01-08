Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give AxoGen (AXGN) a $37.00 Price Target

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned a $37.00 price target by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

AxoGen (NASDAQ AXGN) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,800. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.89.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Mark Grooms sold 21,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $558,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guido J. Neels sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $22,701,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,494,898 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 101,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 471,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $5,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companys surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

