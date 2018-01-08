Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126,295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97,990.00, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $59,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $824,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

