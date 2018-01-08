Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) opened at $47.29 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14,215.71, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $109,162.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos Barroso sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $210,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,754.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,284 shares of company stock valued at $741,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

