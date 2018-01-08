California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,259 Shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

TopBuild Corp ( NYSE:BLD ) opened at $77.51 on Monday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $2,757.73, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

