Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Sunday, October 1st.
In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 26,100 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $850,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,725,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,927. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Caleres (CAL) opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,387.79, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Caleres has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $34.34.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $774.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.75 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.