Cable One (CABO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $741.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $700.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cable One from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $789.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $710.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cable One has a 1-year low of $564.26 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $4,071.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.28. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $253.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Chairman Thomas O. Might sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.44, for a total value of $1,889,296.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,503,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas O. Might sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.20, for a total value of $4,283,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,682,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cable One by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/cable-one-cabo-receives-market-perform-rating-from-wells-fargo-co.html.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of May 1, 2017, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 21 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.