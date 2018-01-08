Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.75. 628,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2,430.00, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Buffalo Wild Wings will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato bought 950,000 shares of Buffalo Wild Wings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $148,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 200,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $31,122,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,290,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

