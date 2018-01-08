Buckeye Partners (BPL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of Buckeye Partners (BPL) traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 930,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,250. The stock has a market cap of $7,700.00, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $73.01.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $257,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,309,000 after buying an additional 1,204,235 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,741,000 after buying an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,046,000 after buying an additional 113,242 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,572,000 after buying an additional 459,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,478,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,291,000 after buying an additional 414,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

